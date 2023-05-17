Akhaura-Agartala railway to be opened in September: Railway minister

Railway Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan has said the Akhaura-Agartala rail line will be launched in September this year.

"The prime ministers of Bangladesh and India will inaugurate the railway where only cargo trains will operate initially," he said while visiting the rail line project work in Shibnagar area of Akhaura on Wednesday (17 May).

The project work, which began in July 2018, was extended four times.

"The rail launch will open a new door of trade with India. It will reduce the cost of transporting goods. People of both countries will get the benefits," said the minister.

Among others, Abu Zafar Mia, Akhaura-Agartala dual gauge railway project director, and Sharat Sharma, project contractor Texmeco Rail and Engineering Limited's country head, were also present on the occasion.