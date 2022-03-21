Akashnil swindled 30 crore from clients: RAB

TBS Report
21 March, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 10:31 pm

Ecommerce company Akashnil lured people with lucrative 'offers', swindling some Tk30 crore from customers, said the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

RAB arrested two top officials of the ecommerce platform on Sunday. The arrested are the company's Managing Director Mashiur Rahman (28), and its Director Iftekharuzzaman Rony.

Mashiur was arrested from Dhaka and Rony was arrested from Faridpur, said Khandaker Al Moin, RAB's Legal and Media wing director.

In 2019, they created a website and opened a facebook page for their company, Akashnil. Initially, they set up an office in the capital's Kathalbagan area and started home delivery of daily necessities including vegetables. But due to the pandemic, their business suffered huge losses, said Moin.

"Inspired by the fraudulent practices of companies like Evaly, they also started luring customers with discount offers," he added.

Even after taking payments from customers, they failed to supply goods to some 9000 customers.

The arrests came after some customers filed a case against Akashnil alleging that the company swindled Tk6.80 crore from them.

Moin said Mashiur and Rony were trying to sell their company, but have so far been unsuccessful.

