Dhaka Elevated Expressway’s Airport-Tejgaon section to open in September: Quader

The 11-kilometre-long Airport-Tejgaon portion of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway will open for vehicular movement this September.

Three-wheelers and motorcycles, however, will not be permitted to enter the expressway.

"We hope that Dhaka Elevated Expressway from Airport to Tejgaon, ending at the Farmgate ramp, will open to the public this September," Road and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader told the media after inspecting the project's progress today (8 July).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will officially inaugurate this portion.

"Our target is to extend the Dhaka Elevated Expressway up to Farmgate this year, including the Hatirjheel portion. There is a proposal under consideration by the Dhaka North City Corporation about the modification involving the portion around Hatirjheel.

"The Prime Minister herself is overseeing the matter and will make the final decision," he added.

Answering a question, Quader said, "The vehicles will be able to enter this elevated expressway from Gazipur and then proceed to the Kutubkhali area of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway. This will help improve the traffic situation in Dhaka city and the pressure will be significantly reduced."

Regarding the types of vehicles that will be allowed on the Dhaka Elevated Expressway, Quader said that motorcycles and three-wheelers will not be permitted to enter the expressway.

He further said that the Ashulia Elevated Expressway will also be linked to it.