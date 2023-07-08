Dhaka Elevated Expressway’s Airport-Tejgaon section to open in September: Quader

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 July, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2023, 01:25 pm

Related News

Dhaka Elevated Expressway’s Airport-Tejgaon section to open in September: Quader

Motorcycles and three-wheelers will not be permitted to enter the expressway, Quader said

TBS Report
08 July, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2023, 01:25 pm
Dhaka Elevated Expressway’s Airport-Tejgaon section to open in September: Quader

The 11-kilometre-long Airport-Tejgaon portion of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway will open for vehicular movement this September. 

Three-wheelers and motorcycles, however, will not be permitted to enter the expressway.

"We hope that Dhaka Elevated Expressway from Airport to Tejgaon, ending at the Farmgate ramp, will open to the public this September," Road and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader told the media after inspecting the project's progress today (8 July).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will officially inaugurate this portion.

"Our target is to extend the Dhaka Elevated Expressway up to Farmgate this year, including the Hatirjheel portion. There is a proposal under consideration by the Dhaka North City Corporation about the modification involving the portion around Hatirjheel.

"The Prime Minister herself is overseeing the matter and will make the final decision," he added.

Answering a question, Quader said, "The vehicles will be able to enter this elevated expressway from Gazipur and then proceed to the Kutubkhali area of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway. This will help improve the traffic situation in Dhaka city and the pressure will be significantly reduced."

Regarding the types of vehicles that will be allowed on the Dhaka Elevated Expressway, Quader said that motorcycles and three-wheelers will not be permitted to enter the expressway.

He further said that the Ashulia Elevated Expressway will also be linked to it.

Top News

Dhaka Elevated Expressway / Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Goats grazing in the now dried up river, where fish was once abundant. Photo: Masum Billah

Chandana: The death of a once mighty offshoot of Padma

3h | Panorama
With patients and their relatives crowding every single ward, there is hardly any place left — even on the floor — for new admissions. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Dengue outbreak: Where we are failing

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Paakhi: Enter the realm of luxurious home textile

23h | Brands
Infographic: TBS

Microplastics in frogs and fish: A grave concern for human health and ecosystems

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How the stock market might behave in the second half of 2023

How the stock market might behave in the second half of 2023

1h | TBS Markets
Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

1d | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

1d | TBS World
The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bill Gates congratulates Senjuti Saha for being recognised as one of the Top 100 Asian Scientists of 2023

3
Photo: Mahfuz Ullah Babu
Markets

Sacrificial cattle traders face losses with decreased demand, falling prices

4
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

5
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

6
Photo collected from Facebook.
Splash

Renowned actress Mita Chowdhury passes away