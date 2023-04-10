Air pollution: 7 vehicles, 6 brick kilns fined over Tk20 lakh

The Department of Environment (DoE) on Sunday (9 April) fined seven vehicles and six brick kilns a total of Tk20.21 lakh in mobile court drives for polluting the air in Dhaka and two other districts.

The drives led by the DoE's Monitoring and Enforcement Wing, were conducted in Dhaka's Motijheel, Munshiganj and Chandpur as part of a campaign against environmental pollution, said a media release signed by Dipankar Bar, public relations officer at the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

A total of Tk20 lakh in fines has been collected from six illegal brick kilns in Munshiganj's Gazaria upazila and Chandpur's Matlab Uttar upazila.

Meanwhile, Tk21,500 was collected in fines from seven vehicles for polluting the air by releasing black smoke (carbon monoxide) into the air in the capital's Motijheel area.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, with the aim to strengthen the environmental conservation campaign, including control of air pollution and noise pollution, initiated a month-long mobile court drive on 5 April.

The anti-air pollution drive conducted by the Monitoring and Enforcement Wing of the DoE's will continue, it added.