Air passengers urged to start early for Dhaka airport

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 November, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 05:08 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

The authorities of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project have requested air passengers scheduled to board flights at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to start early for their destination from 6pm Thursday to 6am Sunday.

According to a BRT release, traffic congestion may occur on the roads during this period due to construction work of the project.

On Wednesday, the authorities of Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Company Ltd requested city dwellers not to use the route from Khilkhet through the airport to Uttara during the aforementioned period.

Construction under the BRT project will go on in the Dhaka airport area between 24 and 27 November, according to a special traffic advisory signed by ASM Ilias Shah.

Given the inconvenience, the BRT authorities advised all public and private vehicles to avoid the Dhaka Airport-Uttara route during this period.

