Air link to Africa will help Bangladesh become regional aviation hub: Touhid

Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain has expressed confidence that the newly established direct air connectivity, between Bangladesh and Africa by Ethiopian Airlines, will support Bangladesh's vision of becoming a regional aviation hub.

"The direct air link between Bangladesh and Ethiopia will not only support tourism, trade, and investment but will serve as a gateway to the wider African continent," he said while addressing virtually the gala launch event yesterday (3 November) evening in a city hotel celebrating Ethiopian Airlines' official operation into Bangladesh.

Ethiopian Airlines' inaugural flight, Africa's largest carrier, landed in Dhaka on Sunday morning (3 November), marking the start of operations on the Addis Ababa-Dhaka-Addis Ababa route.

In his remarks, Adviser Touhid highlighted the strategic importance of this route in strengthening socio-economic ties and providing seamless travel options for Bangladeshi expatriates in Africa.

He emphasised that direct air connectivity between Bangladesh and Ethiopia would enhance the depth and effectiveness of existing bilateral relations.

Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Nasreen Jahan and Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Air Vice Marshal Md Monjur Kabir Bhuiyan participated it as special guests.

Visiting Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority Director General Getachew Mengistie Alemayehu and Ethiopian Airlines Group Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Lemma Yadecha attended as guests of honor, while Abhir Hossain, deputy managing director of Rhythm Group, the airline's general sales agent in Bangladesh, delivered the welcome address.

The civil aviation and tourism secretary remarked that Ethiopian Airlines' entry into Bangladesh represents a significant step forward in realising Bangladesh's potential in the aviation sector.

"Bangladesh is emerging as a strong contender in global aviation, and we are actively working to make this vision a reality," she noted.

The CAAB chairman highlighted the impact of the new service, describing it as a gateway to destinations across Africa and beyond, which marks a new chapter for Bangladesh's aviation and travel industries.

Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority Director General expressed his country's readiness to collaborate on knowledge sharing and technology transfer with Bangladesh to foster growth in both nations' aviation sectors.

Ethiopian Airlines CCO added that Ethiopian Airlines is poised to be highly competitive in the Bangladesh market, offering reasonable fares with plans to increase the frequency of daily flights soon.

Rhythm Group's Deputy Managing Director Abhir Hossain announced that Ethiopian Airlines will initially operate five weekly flights, providing Bangladeshi travelers with easy access to over 140 global destinations, including major cities in Europe and North America.

With a fleet of 147 aircraft, Ethiopian Airlines stands as Africa's largest carrier by passenger volume, destinations, fleet size, and revenue, and ranks as the world's fourth-largest in terms of countries served.

The event was attended by ambassadors from various countries, along with notable figures from the aviation and travel sectors.

Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, a group of Ethiopian artists performed traditional African dances and songs reflecting Ethiopia's rich cultural heritage.