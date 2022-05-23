Air force’s air to air firing exercise begins

Air to air live shells and missile firing exercise by different combat aircrafts of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) started on Monday at Kutubdia firing range in Chattogram, says a press release.

The exercise will continue till 9 June every day from 8am to 5pm.

In this 18-day long exercise, the various combat aircrafts of BAF will practice in different air combat maneuvers and warfare tactics including air to air live shells and missiles firing.

The pilots and personnel of different ranks of the air force are actively participating in the exercise.