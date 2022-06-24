Air Force plans striking airshow to mark Padma Bridge opening  

Bangladesh Air Force has organised a spectacular flying display with various aircraft from its fleet to mark the Padma Bridge inauguration on 25 June.



A total of 31 aircraft and helicopters will take part in the aerobatics demonstrations.



First, two MiG-29, two FT-7 BG / F-7 MB and two F-7 BGI fighter jets will perform a "Smoke Pass" by trailing smoke while making a low pass at the airshow.



Then three F-7 BGI / BG will display a Fly Past (FP) - a ceremonial or honorific flight, followed by another smoke pass performed by a C-130J and five K-8W aircraft.



Another Fly Past (FP) will be performed by three L-410 aircraft and five Grob-120TP aircraft. Then five MI-17/171 helicopters will display the flag of Bangladesh and one Bell-212 helicopter will drop leaflets.



At this stage of the show, two K-8W aircraft will perform a "Shackle Maneuver" for the spectators.

Finally, five K-8W aircraft will demonstrate "Vixen Break" and a MiG-29 will perform Low-level aerobatics.