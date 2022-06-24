Air Force plans striking airshow to mark Padma Bridge opening  

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 June, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2022, 10:09 pm

Related News

Air Force plans striking airshow to mark Padma Bridge opening  

TBS Report
24 June, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2022, 10:09 pm
Air Force plans striking airshow to mark Padma Bridge opening  

Bangladesh Air Force has organised a spectacular flying display with various aircraft from its fleet to mark the Padma Bridge inauguration on 25 June.
 
A total of 31 aircraft and helicopters will take part in the aerobatics demonstrations.
 
First, two MiG-29, two FT-7 BG / F-7 MB and two F-7 BGI fighter jets will perform a "Smoke Pass" by trailing smoke while making a low pass at the airshow.
 
Then three F-7 BGI / BG will display a Fly Past (FP) - a ceremonial or honorific flight, followed by another smoke pass performed by a C-130J and five K-8W aircraft.
 
Another Fly Past (FP) will be performed by three L-410 aircraft and five Grob-120TP aircraft. Then five MI-17/171 helicopters will display the flag of Bangladesh and one Bell-212 helicopter will drop leaflets.
 
At this stage of the show, two K-8W aircraft will perform a "Shackle Maneuver" for the spectators.

Finally, five K-8W aircraft will demonstrate "Vixen Break" and a MiG-29 will perform Low-level aerobatics.

Top News

Bangladesh Air Force / BAF

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Our team full of hope and mettle, before we entered the disaster zone. PHOTO: SWAMIM AHMED

How we survived 4 days in Sunamganj flood

12h | Panorama
Photo: Bipul Sarker Sunny

Immigrants or refugees: Who really are the Maldoiyas?

14h | Features
Selim Raihan, executive director, Sanem. Photo: TBS

'To make full use of the bridge's connectivity in this region, we need Padma Plus'

14h | Interviews
‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Messi means record, record means Messi

Messi means record, record means Messi

2h | Videos
Zovan, Safa to star in '24 Ghonta'

Zovan, Safa to star in '24 Ghonta'

2h | Videos
Modern rehabilitation centre for those affected by Padma Bridge land acquisition

Modern rehabilitation centre for those affected by Padma Bridge land acquisition

3h | Videos
What are included in Padma Bridge inauguration ceremony?

What are included in Padma Bridge inauguration ceremony?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

4
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

5
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

6
20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion
Economy

20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion