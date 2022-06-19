Air Force joins rescue efforts in Sylhet

Bangladesh Air Force has joined the rescue and relief efforts for the flood victims in Sylhet and adjacent areas.

A special air force team monitored the flood-hit area by helicopters to distribute relief and rescue flood victims.

Group Captain Wasim Mostaq, acting station commander of Shamshernagar station in Moulvibazar, briefed media about air force's rescue efforts in a press conference on Sunday.

Bangladesh Air Force Shamshernagar Union Squadron Leader Shakhawat Hossain and Squadron Leader Jobair Ahmed were present at the press briefing.

A 20-member team of the Air Force officers carried out surveillance in remote areas of Sylhet Sadar, Sunamganj Sadar and Tahirpur, Dirai and Jamalganj upazilas at 12 noon Sunday. Later, they carried dry food packets for the flood victims in Sylhet.

Members of Bangladesh's army, navy and coast guard are already conducting rescue activities in different upazilas of the district.