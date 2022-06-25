Air Force chief returns home from Canada

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 June, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2022, 05:31 pm

Air Force chief returns home from Canada

Visiting Canada, he saw the progress of overhauling a BAF C-130B aircraft at “Cascade Aerospace”

TBS Report
25 June, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2022, 05:31 pm
Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan. Photo: ISPR
Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan. Photo: ISPR

Chief of Air Staff, Bangladesh Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, returned home on Thursday after an official visit to Canada.

On the visit, he called on the President and CEO of Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC), Bobby Kwon, and Assistant Deputy Minister of Global Affairs, Canada, Paul Thoppil.

They exchanged views on bilateral issues of mutual interest, said an ISPR press release.

The Chief of Air Staff visited Aerospace engineering and maintenance institute "Cascade Aerospace", "Maxcraft Avionics Facilities", and "Heliwelders Canada Facility".

During the visit, he observed the progress of overhauling a BAF C-130B aircraft at "Cascade Aerospace".

He also visited the "Bell Helicopter Facility" and the "Advantech Wireless Technology Ltd Facility" in Ottawa.

The BAF chief's visit will hopefully play a vital role in the maintenance of BAF aircraft and helicopters, expanding the scope of future professional and mutual cooperation.

The BAF chief left Dhaka for Canada on 12 June with his spouse and an entourage of three others. 

