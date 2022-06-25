Air Force airshow marks historic Padma Bridge opening  

Bangladesh Air Force on Saturday organised a spectacular flying display with various aircraft from its fleet marking the Padma Bridge inauguration.

A total of 31 aircraft and helicopters took part in the aerobatics demonstrations witnessed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her daughter Saima Wazed Putul, former communication minister Abul Hossain and bridges secretary Mosharraf Hossain among other government officials and dignitaries from the middle of the bridge at around 12:20pm.

First, two MiG-29, two FT-7 BG / F-7 MB and two F-7 BGI fighter jets performed a "Smoke Pass" by trailing smoke while making a low pass at the airshow.

Photo: Collected

Then three F-7 BGI / BG displayed a Fly Past (FP) – a ceremonial or honorific flight, followed by another smoke pass performed by a C-130J and five K-8W aircraft.

Another Fly Past (FP) was performed by three L-410 aircraft and five Grob-120TP aircraft.

Then five MI-17/171 helicopters displayed the flag of Bangladesh and one Bell-212 helicopter will drop leaflets.

Photo: Collected

At this stage of the show, two K-8W aircraft performed a "Shackle Maneuver" for the spectators.

Finally, five K-8W aircraft will demonstrate "Vixen Break" and a MiG-29 performed Low-level aerobatics.

