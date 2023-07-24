Air chief returns home from China

Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan returned home on Sunday after wrapping up an official visit to China.

During the visit, the air chief made a courtesy call to State Councillor and Defence Minister General Li Shangfu, and Air Force Commander General Chang Dingqiu, said ISPR in a press release.

They exchanged views on different issues like training, modernisation, and exchange of technology between the Air Forces of the two countries.

During the meeting, they also assured Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) to deliver K-8 aircraft and essential equipment/spares for the use of the BAF within the shortest possible time

Besides, Shaikh Abdul Hannan visited China National Aero-Technology Import and Export Corporation Hongdu Aviation Industry Group, Air Force Command College, and Aviation University of China People's Liberation Army Air Force.

The visit of the BAF Chief will hopefully play a significant role in further strengthening the existing relationship between Bangladesh and China.

Earlier on 16 July, he along with a four-person entourage left Dhaka for China at the invitation of the China People's Liberation Army Air Force.