Air chief exchanges Eid greetings with Air Force personnel

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 May, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2022, 06:52 pm

Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

Eid greetings were exchanged with the Air Force personnel and their families at the Chief of Air Staff's official residence on Tuesday.

Chief of Air Staff Sheikh Abdul Hannan and Chairperson of BAFWA Central Council Tahmida Hannan were present on the occasion as chief guests, reads an ISPR release. 

They exchanged greetings with the Air Force officials and their families.

After that a luncheon was organised in honor of the attendees. 

Earlier, an Eid greetings ceremony was held at Falcon Hall in Dhaka with the Air chief and BAFWA chairman in attendance.

