Air Arabia flight makes emergency landing at Dhaka airport

TBS Report
12 June, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 03:23 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A Sharjah-bound flight of Air Arabia made an emergency landing in Dhaka shortly after taking off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport due to a mechanical issue.

Flight ABY-515, with 145 passengers and seven crew, landed safely at Dhaka Airport returning from the skies of Jamshedpur, India, an hour after taking off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 5:15pm yesterday (11 June).

The airport's Executive Director Group Captain Kamrul Islam told TBS that the aircraft made an emergency landing due to an issue in the cabin pressure.

"All passengers and crew are safe. The aircraft is currently kept in the parking bay of Shahjalal Airport," he added.

According to airport sources, the flight declared an emergency shortly after take-off due to a mechanical fault. After receiving the news, the Shahjalal International Airport authorities made all preparations to deal with the emergency. Later it landed safely.

