Ain o Salish Kendra denounces forcing accused BNP leader to attend funeral in cuffs

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
21 December, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 07:16 pm

Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) has denounced the incident of a Gazipur BNP leader being forced to wear handcuffs and shackles while attending his mother's funeral.

In a press release issued Wednesday (21 December) ASK said, "According to Article 35 of the Constitution of Bangladesh, no person shall be subjected to torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading punishment in the course of trial or punishment."

BNP leader Ali Azam's mother died due to old age complications on Sunday. To attend her funeral, Azam had requested the Gazipur district administration for parole on Monday, but the administration failed to complete the formalities on that day.

On Tuesday, the district administration granted Azam a three-hour parole to attend his mother's funeral. Azam was taken home in Boalia union of Gazipur's Kaliakair upazila in handcuffs and shackles, and he was brought back to the prison after the funeral. The incident triggered criticism in media.

Ali Azam was arrested on 2 December in a case filed under the explosive act for allegedly attacking the office of Awami League in Chandra Trimor area of Kaliakair Upazila of Gazipur on 29 November.

Taking a common citizen to his mother's funeral in handcuffs despite having such broad rights in the constitution is not only inhumane but against basic human rights, said ASK.

The organisation, in its statement, also said, the instructions of the High Court regarding putting accused in handcuffs were also not followed in the case of Ali Azam

