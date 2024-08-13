Ahsan H Mansur to be BB governor

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 August, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 03:29 pm

Related News

Ahsan H Mansur to be BB governor

Mansur said he had spoken to the finance adviser about this posting

TBS Report
13 August, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 03:29 pm
Dr Ahsan H Mansur : TBS Illustration
Dr Ahsan H Mansur : TBS Illustration

The government has decided to make Ahsan H Mansur the new governor of the Bangladesh Bank. 

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, Mansur said he had spoken to the finance adviser about this posting.

He will succeed Abdur Rouf Talukder. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The age limit for the post of governor of the Bangladesh Bank is likely to be removed soon, high-level sources of the financial institution division informed TBS.

Previously, the age limit was 67 years.

Introducing Ahsan H Mansur

Dr Mansur started his career as a lecturer, Department of Economics, Dhaka University in 1976. 

He left for Canada for higher studies in economics in the same year, according to the website of the Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh. 

As a graduate student and research assistant, he was also offering regular economics courses at the undergraduate level at the University of Western Ontario, Canada (1978-81). 

He then joined the International Monetary Fund under its Economist Program in 1981, and thereafter completed his PhD in Economics (on general equilibrium analysis) from the University of Western Ontario in 1982.

During his long career at the IMF, Dr Mansur worked in Middle Eastern, Asian, African and Central American countries. 

He worked in important functional departments (Fiscal Affairs and Policy Review and Development departments) and area departments (Middle East and Central Asia and Asian departments) of the IMF. 

He also served as the IMF Senior Resident Representative to Pakistan during 1998-01 and as the fiscal adviser to the minister of finance, Government of Bangladesh (1989-91). 

During his assignment in Bangladesh, Dr Mansur was primarily involved with the successful introduction of Value Added Tax in Bangladesh in 1991. 

Most recently, he served as the Division Chief of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Division and was the IMF Mission Chief for Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman. 

After taking early retirement from the IMF, with a view to establishing an institute aimed at policy analysis, in coordination with other professionals, Dr Mansur joined the Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh as its founder director and executive director.

Dr Mansur has published extensively in various prestigious journals and has been a prolific author. 

Read more of his articles here

Top News

Bangladesh Bank (BB) / Governor / Ahsan H Mansur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

1d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

1d | Brands
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

2d | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Quota reform movement: Murder case against Sheikh Hasina

Quota reform movement: Murder case against Sheikh Hasina

24m | Videos
Instead of being divided, everyone must unite: Dr Yunus at Dhakeshwari Temple

Instead of being divided, everyone must unite: Dr Yunus at Dhakeshwari Temple

1h | Videos
What India did to ensure the safety of Sheikh Hasina's flight?

What India did to ensure the safety of Sheikh Hasina's flight?

2h | Videos
Lawyer appointed to free 57 Bangladeshis from UAE jail

Lawyer appointed to free 57 Bangladeshis from UAE jail

19h | Videos