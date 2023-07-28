Ahead of today's rallies, US reiterates political violence has no place in a democracy

Ahead of political rallies of the ruling and opposition parties in Dhaka, the United States has reiterated that political violence has no place in a democracy and that the US favors no political party in Bangladesh.

"I will reiterate that political violence has no place in a democracy, and in the United States, we favor no political party," Principal Deputy Spokesperson at the US Department of State Vedant Patel said in a regular media briefing in Washington on July 27.

He said they support Bangladesh's goal of holding free, fair, and peaceful elections.

Patel said they have also emphasized the importance of the United States and Bangladesh working together to achieve this goal.

"We certainly continue to believe that this endeavor has no space or room for political violence," he said.

On Wednesday, Bangladesh conveyed its dismay to 13 envoys in Dhaka over their "undiplomatic behaviour".

"We expressed our dissatisfaction. I hope that after our discussion today, they will realise that their joint statement has been presented prematurely, out of step with the flow of events, and they will refrain from such undiplomatic behaviour in the future," State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam told reporters at Foreign Service Academy on Wednesday.

He said they advised the diplomats to be constructive, reminding them of the Vienna Convention.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the ambassadors or high commissioners of the 13 foreign missions that issued a joint statement recently after a candidate was assaulted during a by-election to the Dhaka-17 constituency.