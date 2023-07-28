Ahead of today's rallies, US reiterates political violence has no place in a democracy

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 July, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 28 July, 2023, 12:32 pm

Related News

Ahead of today's rallies, US reiterates political violence has no place in a democracy

'We've also emphasised the importance of the United States and Bangladesh working together to achieve this goal, and certainly continue to believe that this endeavor has no space or room for political violence'

TBS Report
28 July, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 28 July, 2023, 12:32 pm
Ahead of today&#039;s rallies, US reiterates political violence has no place in a democracy

Ahead of political rallies of the ruling and opposition parties in Dhaka, the United States has reiterated that political violence has no place in a democracy and that the US favors no political party in Bangladesh.

"I will reiterate that political violence has no place in a democracy, and in the United States, we favor no political party," Principal Deputy Spokesperson at the US Department of State Vedant Patel said in a regular media briefing in Washington on July 27.

He said they support Bangladesh's goal of holding free, fair, and peaceful elections.

Patel said they have also emphasized the importance of the United States and Bangladesh working together to achieve this goal.

"We certainly continue to believe that this endeavor has no space or room for political violence," he said.

On Wednesday, Bangladesh conveyed its dismay to 13 envoys in Dhaka over their "undiplomatic behaviour".

"We expressed our dissatisfaction. I hope that after our discussion today, they will realise that their joint statement has been presented prematurely, out of step with the flow of events, and they will refrain from such undiplomatic behaviour in the future," State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam told reporters at Foreign Service Academy on Wednesday.

He said they advised the diplomats to be constructive, reminding them of the Vienna Convention.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the ambassadors or high commissioners of the 13 foreign missions that issued a joint statement recently after a candidate was assaulted during a by-election to the Dhaka-17 constituency.

Top News

State Department / United States / Democracy / election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Fewer numbers of hilsa are caught this season. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Too little rainfall, too little hilsa

4h | Panorama
Antelpes are incredibly biodiverse across Asia and Africa. Photo: Collected

Graceful antelopes: Masters of speed and elegance

23h | Earth
Sketch: TBS

Why 'Barbie' tickets aren't more expensive

1d | Panorama
Hun Sen&#039;s tenure has been marked by the systematic suppression of any opposition. Photo: Reuters

Hun Sen's playbook for power

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jamdani worth around four lakh taka

Jamdani worth around four lakh taka

15h | TBS Stories
How indecision makes you smarter

How indecision makes you smarter

20h | TBS Career
JaduPC: Cutting the right corners to deliver on performance

JaduPC: Cutting the right corners to deliver on performance

16h | TBS Stories
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

4
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price