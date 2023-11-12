Agrow Award-2023 to be in 12 categories

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 November, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2023, 09:59 pm

The awards will be presented to the winners after a thorough scrutiny process, Standard Chartered Bank and Channel i announced at a joint press conference at a city hotel on Sunday.

Agrow Award-2023 to be in 12 categories

The Standard Chartered and Channel i Agrow Award-2023 will be presented in 12 categories to recognise outstanding contributions to the agriculture sector, according to the organisers.

Applications have been invited since Sunday for awards in various categories, such as agricultural entrepreneurs, exporters, various organisations contributing to agriculture, research organisations, innovation and technology, climate adaptation solutions, and recognition for the best journalists across the country.

The awards will be presented to the winners after a thorough scrutiny process, Standard Chartered Bank and Channel i announced at a joint press conference at a city hotel on Sunday.

This marks Standard Chartered's ninth event, with Channel i collaborating with the company for the past five events.

Nominations to recognise excellence in agriculture will be accepted until 8 January. The honourees in the agriculture sector will be acknowledged on 26 or 27 April, following the final selections made by the jury board.

During the press conference, Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer (CEO) at Standard Chartered Bangladesh, emphasised the need to prioritise production to maintain food security in this time of inflation.

He noted that while local production is progressing well, the challenge lies in the capacity to meet the demand for imports.

Shykh Seraj, director and head of news at Channel i, highlighted that currently, 90% of the country's commercial agriculture is driven by the youth. They are actively engaged in transforming agriculture through the integration of technology. 

Applicants who submit their own inventions or work in the specified form will undergo scrutiny, and awards will be presented to the best submissions. The nomination form is available at https://agrowaward.com

