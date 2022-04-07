Agro product exports to UK resume 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 April, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 09:34 pm

Related News

Agro product exports to UK resume 

TBS Report
07 April, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 09:34 pm
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Bangladesh has resumed exporting agricultural products to the United Kingdom after a one-month stoppage due to the only quality checking scanner at Dhaka airport not working.

Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport sources said the UK only allows vegetables to cross its borders that are scanned by an Explosive Detection Scanner (EDS) it has authorised.

The export of agricultural products to the UK has been at a standstill since 9 March as the lone quality checking scanner at the airport went out of order.

According to exporters, the cargo bay at Dhaka airport had four EDSs and two X-ray scanners to send goods to European countries. Of those, two scanners at the airport are approved by the UK Department of Transport.

One of them has been dead for long, and the others have frequently broken down , causing a disruption in exports, they added.

SMA Zahangir Hossain, president of Bangladesh Fruits, Vegetables and Allied Products Exporters' Association, said it is difficult to send products to different countries of Europe given frequent scanner problems.

It was the fourth time in a span of just seven months that the scanner developed problems.

Exporters said Bangladesh risks losing the UK vegetable market with the scanner at Dhaka airport out of order and that the market for Bangladeshi produce is gradually going down due to the scanner problem.

If there is no continuity of exports, exporters from other countries automatically grab the market, they added.

Top News

agriculture / export / UK

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The minimum wage rate differs across the multiple sectors greatly where consistency could help address worker exploitation. Photo: Mumit M

Formalising minimum wage across sectors can address the prevailing worker exploitation

9h | Panorama
So far, Shimmy Technologies trained 1,468 RMG workers; and 70 percent are female. Currently, pilot programmes are ongoing in five factories. Photo: Courtesy

Shimmy: The ed-tech startup preparing RMG workers for an automated future

10h | Panorama
We need to look at skills development at the national level. Migrant workers think that all of their problems will be solved if they can go abroad. But that is not the case. Photo: Mumit M

3,000 migrant workers return in body bags per year: 'Pre-travel orientation can cut down deaths by 10-15%'

1d | Panorama
Domestically produced jute products are eco-friendly that can counter our consumption traits, which results in non-biodegradable waste. Pictured is a stall from the exhibition. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Bahari Exhibition: Responsible production and sustainable products

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US targeting Putin’s daughters

US targeting Putin’s daughters

14m | Videos
Is Sri Lanka really a victim of China’s "debt trap"?

Is Sri Lanka really a victim of China’s "debt trap"?

14m | Videos
Who is Pakistan's Chief Justice (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial?

Who is Pakistan's Chief Justice (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial?

2h | Videos
Fabulous taste of Gazipur’s whey

Fabulous taste of Gazipur’s whey

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

4
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!

5
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance

6
Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma
Pharma

Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma