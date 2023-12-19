Agriculture minister's statement on release of BNP leaders his personal opinion: Law minister

The agriculture minister's statement regarding releasing all BNP leaders from jail if they come to polls is his personal opinion, said Law Minister Anisul Huq.

"What the agriculture minister said was his personal opinion, not the opinion of the party," said the minister in response to questions from journalists while he was carrying out election campaign in Akhaura Upazila of Brahmanbaria on Tuesday (19 December) afternoon.

"Those BNP leaders who've been detained are held under specific charges. Only the court can speak about their trials and bail," he added.

He also said, "During the period of BNP's dictatorship in 1975, marked by the assassination of Bangabandhu and his family, the judiciary was compromised. However, the scenario has changed. Bangladesh's judiciary now operates independently."

Later, the minister visited the shrine of Kalla Shaheed (RA) at Kharampur in Akhaura.

Akhaura Upazila Awami League President Md Ali Chowdhury, General Secretary Takzil Khalifa Kajal and Upazila Jubo League Joint Convenor Abdul Momin Babul were present at the time.

Earlier yesterday, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said Razzaque's remarks are "personal," and do not reflect the party's position.

Later, Minister Razzaque clarified his earlier statement made during an interview with a private television channel regarding the participation of BNP leaders in the upcoming election as a "personal" viewpoint.

"The Election Commission has repeatedly mentioned the possibility of deferring the election date if BNP agrees to participate. If BNP decided to join the polls, would it happen with them [BNP leaders] in jail? There would have been negotiations. After the formalities, they would have been released through the legal process. There are many legal experts in the Election Commission," he said in his defence on Monday.

"If BNP agrees, the election date can be deferred to create a conducive environment. That is what I meant," he added.

He also said that a lot can be achieved through dialogue for an acceptable election.