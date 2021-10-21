Agricultural scientist Dr Debasish Sarker becomes BARI DG

Bangladesh

The Agriculture Ministry has issued a notification in this regard on Thursday

Eminent agricultural scientist and entomologist, Dr Debasish Sarker has been appointed as the Director General (DG) of the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI).

The Agriculture Ministry has issued a notification in this regard on Thursday.

Earlier, Dr Debasish Sarker served as director of BARI's Pulses Research Centre at Ishwardi in Pabna.

Dr Debashish Sarkar also joined the Laksha Research Centre of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute at Chapainawabganj in 1990 as a scientific officer.

He was then promoted to senior scientific officer, chief scientific officer and head of scientific officers in BARI's Entomology Department.

Dr Sarkar published various research articles in scientific journals, dailies and monthly magazines abroad.

He was born on 31 December 1963 in Joypurhat.

