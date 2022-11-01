Agri-tech park inaugurated at rice research institute

Bangladesh Rice Research Institute has inaugurated an Agri-Technology Park, which was developed by Japanese company Yanmar, in collaboration with ACI Motors.

The Agro-Technology Park, which was inaugurated at Dhaka's Hotel Intercontinental yesterday, features Yanmar's modern tractors, harvesters, rice transplanters, seeding machines and potato harvesters, which researchers can also utilise for their work.

During the inauguration ACI has announced they will increase the production capacity of their agricultural machinery factory in Manikganj with an investment of about Tk250 crore.

Officials of the company said, annually using the technology of Japanese company Yanmar 1,000 combine harvesters are added annually and they plan on taking the production capacity to 5000 within five years.

"The technology park is mainly built for the research and exhibition of agricultural machinery," said FH Ansari, managing director of ACI Motors.

Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque said, "There is a shortage of workers in agricultural production nationwide. In this situation, we are giving importance to mechanisation of farms to maintain production. It will play an important role in the commercialisation of agriculture."

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki said that the collaboration of two companies from Japan and Bangladesh will bring good things in agri technology towards Bangladesh progressing into smart agriculture production.