Agri ministry to give Tk33 crore incentive to boost Aman production

The Ministry of Agriculture will give an Incentive of Tk33.20 crore to increase the cultivation and production of Aman this year.

Under the programme, 4.90 lakh small and marginal farmers across the country will get free seeds and fertilisers.

A farmer will get 5kg of high-yielding (Ufshi) variety of Ropa Aman seeds, 10 kg of DAP and 10 kg of MOP fertiliser, free of cost, to cultivate on one bigha of land.

This incentive is being given from the allocation for agriculture rehabilitation assistance in the regular budget of the Ministry of Agriculture. The government order in this regard has already been issued.

These incentives will be distributed at the field level soon.