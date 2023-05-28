Agri ministry to give Tk33 crore incentive to boost Aman production

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 May, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 03:10 pm

Related News

Agri ministry to give Tk33 crore incentive to boost Aman production

TBS Report
28 May, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 03:10 pm
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The Ministry of Agriculture will give an Incentive of Tk33.20 crore to increase the cultivation and production of Aman this year.

Under the programme, 4.90 lakh small and marginal farmers across the country will get free seeds and fertilisers.

A farmer will get 5kg of high-yielding (Ufshi) variety of Ropa Aman seeds, 10 kg of DAP and 10 kg of MOP fertiliser, free of cost, to cultivate on one bigha of land.

This incentive is being given from the allocation for agriculture rehabilitation assistance in the regular budget of the Ministry of Agriculture. The government order in this regard has already been issued.

These incentives will be distributed at the field level soon.

Top News

Agriculture ministry / incentive / Ropa Aman Production

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Unwinding poolside, she revels in self-care, her flawless complexion glowing under the gentle sun. Photo: Rony Rezaul. Model: Tangia Zaman Methila

Dive into Summer Style: Get Ready to Sizzle by the Pool

3h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

'Cybercriminals are creating new ways of hacking'

5h | Panorama
Under SmartMek’s package, farmers can have access to large agricultural machines such as combined harvesters. Photo: TBS

SmartMek: Providing digitised services to the farmers through smart cards

6h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

AI will supercharge productivity. Will workers benefit?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

5h | TBS World
Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

23h | TBS World
In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

2d | TBS Stories
New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

2d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

4
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

5
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss

6
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget