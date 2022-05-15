Agri minister calls for more oilseed farming on shoals

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 May, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2022, 06:50 pm

Related News

Agri minister calls for more oilseed farming on shoals

TBS Report
15 May, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2022, 06:50 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque has recommended cultivating more soybean, sunflower and mustard oilseeds on riverbed fallow lands.

"Oilseed cultivation costs are lower than the typical crops, while the profit is higher. The government will provide seeds, fertilisers, technology and training to farmers who will opt for oilseed cultivation on char-region fallow lands," the minister said Sunday after visiting oilseed farms in Noakhali's Subarnachar.  

Abdur Razzaque said Bangladeshi researchers have developed several high-yielding and short duration paddy varieties, and urged the farmers to cultivate oilseeds soon after harvesting the food staple.    

He said the authorities are working on irrigation, seed and fertiliser distribution making the oilseed farming more accessible for farmers.   

The minister said salinity is one of the major farming challenges in coastal areas, as researchers have developed a number of salinity-tolerant crop varieties.    

"A number of crops such as pumpkin, watermelon, sunflower, sweet potato and soybean grow well in saline areas. Each and every piece of fallow land in char-region should be brought under cultivation by including the crops in the cropping pattern."

Journalists asked the minister whether rice prices would spike following India's export ban on wheat and crop loss by Boro farmers.

Abdur Razzaque said Boro paddy has been cultivated on 90,000 hectares of land than the target, while the crop loss in haor areas is minimal. "We will get the expected Boro yield, and therefore, rice prices are unlikely to be affected."

He said mill owners are buying more paddy thanks to the Ukraine-Russia conflict and India's latest export ban on wheat, deterring rice prices from calming down even in this peak paddy harvesting season.

 

Top News

Oilseeds

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Musk has used his Twitter bid to secure more attention for all of the things he doesn’t like about it. Photo: Reuters

Elon Musk shows some buyer’s remorse with Twitter

4h | Panorama
If styled right, maternity outfits can give you the utmost comfort without compromising the look. Photos: Courtesy

Pregnancy fashion wear: Style in comfort

7h | Mode
Representational image

6 tricks to make your eyes look bigger

5h | Mode
Akleh was wearing her flak jacket marked with “PRESS” - which is meant to protect journalists covering war zones from violence and injury. But in this case, it did not. Photo: Reuters

Died or killed? When language hides the reality of the Palestinian plight  

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

‘Stand up Dhaka’ exhibition begins

‘Stand up Dhaka’ exhibition begins

1h | Videos
Are you taking care of your coloured hair?

Are you taking care of your coloured hair?

4h | Videos
How to present yourself for a job interview

How to present yourself for a job interview

7h | Videos
PK Halder: The scammer who never changed

PK Halder: The scammer who never changed

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

2
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

3
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

4
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April