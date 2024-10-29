Agri-goods special train earns Tk1,910 on second day, incurs losses in lakhs

The special train consists of seven coaches - six luggage vans for fruits and vegetables and one refrigerated van. Photo: TBS

The special train transporting agricultural goods from Jashore and Chuadanga to Dhaka has experienced significant financial losses, earning only Tk1,910 on its second day of operation.

The train departed from Khulna at 10:00am today (29 October) without any agricultural produce. It reached Dhaka carrying only 1,225 kilograms of goods whereas it has the capacity to transport 203 tonnes of goods daily.

Director of the special train Sheikh Kamruzzaman said on the second day, a fee of Tk350 was charged for transporting 200 kg of wooden furniture from Jashore station, while 40 kg of guava was transported from Kotchandpur Station for Tk40.

At Sabdarpur station, a sack of rice was transported for Tk59, and two cots were transported for Tk588. From Ansarbaria station, 400 kg of coriander leaves was transported for Tk520, and a sack of 180 kg of green chilies was transported from Bheramara station for Tk130.

Kamruzzaman mentioned that the train incurred losses amounting to several lakhs of taka on the second day, though he could not provide the exact figure.

In addition to agricultural products, fruits, fish, and meat are also being transported from Khulna, Chuadanga, Ishwardi, Alamdanga, and Poradah.

The cost of transporting vegetables and agricultural products via this train ranges from Tk1.08 to a maximum of Tk1.47 per kg.

Bangladesh Railway has launched an initiative to transport agricultural products using modern luggage vans, enabling distribution to various parts of the country. Fruits and vegetables are being transported in luggage vans, while refrigerated cargo vans are designated for frozen items such as fish, meat, and milk, with a total capacity of 203 tonnes.

The special train consists of seven coaches - six luggage vans for fruits and vegetables and one refrigerated van.

The refrigerated vans can transport up to 29 tonnes of fish, meat, and milk, while the six luggage vans have the capacity to carry 174 tonnes of fruits and vegetables.

The train has been introduced to ensure that farmers and traders receive fair prices for their products at the field level.

Farmers reluctant to use special train service for vegetable transport

Despite offering a cost-effective, safe, and convenient solution for transporting vegetables to Dhaka, farmers in the region have been reluctant to utilise this service. The special train departed Jashore for Dhaka today, once again without any vegetables.

According to relevant officials, several factors have contributed to this lack of uptake. Firstly, heavy rainfall from late July to mid-October has led to a decline in vegetable production. Secondly, farmers are opting to sell their produce directly from the fields in Jashore, bypassing the need for transportation. Lastly, the additional costs associated with transporting vegetables to the station, including vehicle rental and labour expenses, have discouraged farmers from utilising the train service.

However, railway officials remain optimistic. They believe that as vegetable production increases, farmers may become more inclined to take advantage of this transportation option.