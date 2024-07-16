Agitating students block rail lines, disrupting train services

Agitating students demanding quota reforms have blocked rail lines at several locations, including Dhaka's Mohakhali, leading to a halt in train services.

According to railway officials, at least nine trains have been stranded in and out of the capital since 4:30pm.

Kamalapur Station Master Anwar Hossain informed TBS, "At least six trains, including the Rajshahi Express, Chottola Express, Suborna Express, and Sirajganj Express, are stuck at Kalampur Station. Additionally, three trains heading towards Dhaka, namely the Banalata Express, Chilahati Express, and Silk City Express, are stranded on the tracks midway."

"Unless the students withdraw the blockade, the train service cannot be resumed," he added.

The Kolkata-Dhaka Maitree Express has been halted at Mouchak, Gazipur, according to the station master at Dhaka Cantonment railway station. The train was scheduled to arrive at 4:05pm.

Commuters are advised to stay updated on the situation and seek alternative travel arrangements