Agitating students block rail lines, disrupting train services

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 July, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 05:34 pm

Related News

Agitating students block rail lines, disrupting train services

According to railway officials, at least nine trains have been stranded in and out of the capital since 4:30pm.

TBS Report
16 July, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 05:34 pm
Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS
Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

Agitating students demanding quota reforms have blocked rail lines at several locations, including Dhaka's Mohakhali, leading to a halt in train services. 

According to railway officials, at least nine trains have been stranded in and out of the capital since 4:30pm.

Kamalapur Station Master Anwar Hossain informed TBS, "At least six trains, including the Rajshahi Express, Chottola Express, Suborna Express, and Sirajganj Express, are stuck at Kalampur Station. Additionally, three trains heading towards Dhaka, namely the Banalata Express, Chilahati Express, and Silk City Express, are stranded on the tracks midway."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Unless the students withdraw the blockade, the train service cannot be resumed," he added. 

The Kolkata-Dhaka Maitree Express has been halted at Mouchak, Gazipur, according to the station master at Dhaka Cantonment railway station. The train was scheduled to arrive at 4:05pm.

Commuters are advised to stay updated on the situation and seek alternative travel arrangements

Top News

Anti-quota protest / blocked / Bangladesh / Student protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Not for beginners: How difficult is it for foreigners to navigate Dhaka?

9h | Panorama
Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Travel in style: PaintInk's wearable art fanny packs

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

School-college students are also on the streets in solidarity with the quota movement

School-college students are also on the streets in solidarity with the quota movement

19m | Videos
Quota reform protest: Students blocked Dhaka-Aricha highway

Quota reform protest: Students blocked Dhaka-Aricha highway

1h | Videos
Quota reform protest: Highways blocked in Khulna

Quota reform protest: Highways blocked in Khulna

2h | Videos
Why Shakib Khan Megastar?

Why Shakib Khan Megastar?

59m | Videos