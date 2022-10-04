Age limit for Hajj pilgrims may be lifted from next year: State Minister

From next year, the age limit for Hajj pilgrims may be lifted that could pave the way for people above 65 years to go for the once-in-a-lifetime pilgrimage.

This was announced by State Minister for Religious Affairs, Md Faridul Haque Khan, on Tuesday (October 4, 2022).

"We hope this year's Hajj will be in full scale and we will get the full ratio of pilgrims as per quota," the Minister told reporters at a meeting of the newly elected committee of the Religious Reporters Forum (RRF), led by its president Ubaidullah Badol and general secretary Kamruzzaman Bablu.

"Unofficial talks have been held with the Saudi government, and the issue of 65 years' restriction may not exist next time," he stressed.

Earlier, the Saudi government allowed people to perform Hajj who were fully vaccinated and aged below 65 years.

Last time, around 60,256 Bangladeshis performed Hajj, a once-in-a-lifetime duty for all Muslims physically and financially able to make the journey.