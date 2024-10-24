Govt job age limit raised to 32 – but candidates can’t take BCS exam more than thrice

Official seal of the Government of Bangladesh

The government has raised the maximum age for applying for government jobs to 32 years, which was previously 30, but a candidate can take BCS exams only three times.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Advisory Council today (24 October).

The maximum age limit for entering all other government jobs outside the scope of Bangladesh Civil Service will also be 32, Environment and Forest Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan told reporters after the Advisory Council meeting.

"There will also be specific regulations for recruitment tests of various law enforcement agencies, and the age limit for other jobs outside the civil service will also be 32 years," according to a press release.

In the case of autonomous, semi-autonomous organisations, statutory government authorities, public non-financial corporations, and other self-governing bodies, recruitment will take place according to their respective recruitment rules subject to necessary adaptations.

For defence services and law and order forces, their current recruitment rules will remain in place.

Besides, a candidate will be able to appear for the exam three times under the Bangladesh Civil Service (Examination for Age, Qualification and Direct Recruitment) Rules 2014, which was restructured under the powers given in Section 59 of the Government Employment Act, 2018.

At present, the maximum age of entry into government service is 30. The maximum age limit for applying under the freedom fighter quota is 32.

No separate age has been fixed for the children of freedom fighters in the new ordinance.

For several years, job seekers have been agitating for raising the entry age for government jobs.

On not allowing a candidate to take the BCS exam more than thrice, she said, "If the same person repeatedly takes the BCS exam, it limits opportunities for others, and there are financial implications as well. This decision has been made after considering all these factors."

Asked if the decision could change in light of any protests, Rizwana said, "This decision will not be changed. Anyone is free to protest, and discussions can take place in response to a movement. Just as there are protests in favour of the 35-year age limit, there are also protests against it."

She added that the arguments made by students for raising the age limit to 35 were not permanent. Their reasoning was that, due to Covid and political unrest in the country, they were unable to sit for job exams; but, these are considered temporary issues.

After Sheikh Hasina fled the country on 5 August and the interim government took over, job seekers resumed their movement with the same demand.

Recently, several hundred job aspirants gathered at Shahbagh in the capital and also took position in front of the chief adviser's residence Jamuna.

Police threw tear gas shells and sound grenades to disperse them, but they refused to leave.

On 30 September, the interim government constituted a committee to review the demand for increasing the age limit for entry into civil service.

Former secretary Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury, who heads the Public Administration Reform Commission, was made the head of this committee.

On 14 October, the Public Administration Reform Commission recommended increasing the maximum age for applying for government jobs to 35 years for men and 37 years for women.

However, they did not say anything about the retirement age.