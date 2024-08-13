Age limit likely to be removed for governor post of Bangladesh Bank

The age limit for the post of governor of the Bangladesh Bank is likely to be removed soon.

Previously, the age limit was 67 years.

To remove the age bar, a proposal to amend the Bangladesh Bank order will be placed at todays advisory council meeting, high level source of the financial institution division told TBS.

They also said, Ahsan H Mansur, 72, is likely to be appointed for the post following the amendment of the rule.

High level officers involved to the matters told TBS that many countries of the world including India and Sri Lanka has no age bar for the post of governor.

They said, after approval of the advisory council, the financial institution division will issue a presidential ordinance after approval from the president . Then, the financial institution will issue an order for appointing the new governor.