Agartala-Dhaka- Kolkata bus service to resume after 2 years

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 April, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2022, 03:16 pm

The bus service from  Tripura's Agartala to Kolkata via Dhaka will now resume on Wednesday, 20 April after a  gap of 2 long years due to Covid-19.

The assistant high commissioner of Bangladesh in Agartala has already issued visas for the passengers to travel from the capital city of Tripura to Kolkata, reports  The Sentinel Assam.

Bus service connecting Agartala and Kolkata through Dhaka will resume after both countries withdrew the restrictions on the movement of passengers via Akhaura and Benapole land ports of Bangladesh, states the report citing official sources.

However, the Bangladesh authority has not yet given any official confirmation about resuming the bus service.

The bus service from Tripura to Kolkata was first introduced in the year 1999.

Bangladesh has proposed a direct bus service from Tripura's Agartala to Chattagram through Dhaka.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh also wants another bus service from Agartala to Cox's Bazar on the southeast coast of Bangladesh.

 

 

 

 

Bangladesh-India

