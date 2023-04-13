Agargaon to Motijheel section of metro rail to be completed within November: Quader

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 April, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 03:03 pm

Related News

Agargaon to Motijheel section of metro rail to be completed within November: Quader

TBS Report
13 April, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 03:03 pm
Agargaon to Motijheel section of metro rail to be completed within November: Quader

MRT Line 6 (Agargaon to Motijheel) will be completed within November this year, said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.

"The construction of the metro rail line is almost complete. So, I can say that the metro rail section from Agargaon to Motijheel will be completed within November this year," said the minister following a signing ceremony at the Secretariat.

He also said, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the construction of another 100 bridges in June. She previously inaugurated the construction of 100 bridges this year as well.

Also, Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation will introduce 100 new double decker AC buses on the roads of Dhaka city in November 2024, said Obaidul Quader.

Top News

Obaidul Quader / Metro Rail / bridges

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: eBird

Vulture poisoning exposes flaws in our conservation efforts

4h | Earth
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023)

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023) : One life, dedicated for the good of many

4h | Panorama
Broken backbone: The lives of school teachers in Bangladesh

Broken backbone: The lives of school teachers in Bangladesh

6h | Panorama
The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

1d | Health

More Videos from TBS

Bangla alphabets are taking places in ornaments

Bangla alphabets are taking places in ornaments

1h | TBS Stories
Mithila is coming to cinema with 'Mayaa'

Mithila is coming to cinema with 'Mayaa'

19h | TBS Entertainment
Journey of a revolutionary ends

Journey of a revolutionary ends

22h | TBS Today
TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

4
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

6
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner