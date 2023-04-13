Agargaon to Motijheel section of metro rail to be completed within November: Quader

MRT Line 6 (Agargaon to Motijheel) will be completed within November this year, said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.

"The construction of the metro rail line is almost complete. So, I can say that the metro rail section from Agargaon to Motijheel will be completed within November this year," said the minister following a signing ceremony at the Secretariat.

He also said, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the construction of another 100 bridges in June. She previously inaugurated the construction of 100 bridges this year as well.

Also, Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation will introduce 100 new double decker AC buses on the roads of Dhaka city in November 2024, said Obaidul Quader.