After Tumbru and Ukhiya, now sound of gunfire on Teknaf border

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 September, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 10:11 pm

Related News

After Tumbru and Ukhiya, now sound of gunfire on Teknaf border

TBS Report
26 September, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 10:11 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The sound of gunfire from inside the neighbouring country of Myanmar can be heard at the Hoikyong Kanjarpara border of Teknaf upazila in Cox's Bazar, after the recent gunfire heard near the borders of Tumbru in Naikhongchari upazila of Bandarban and Ukhia of the district, scaring people in the border villages.

Since Monday morning, the Kharangaguna and Ulubnia neighbourhoods of Hoikyong were shaken by the sound of heavy weapon and mortar shell fire, Maulana Noor Ahmad Anwari, chairman of Teknaf's Hoikyong Union Parishad, confirmed.

He added that 400 residents of the two villages are spending their days in fear.

Teknaf Upazila Executive Officer (Acting) Erfanul Haque Chowdhury said, "I got to know the news about the firing on the borders through the public representative. The higher authorities concerned have been informed."

People living within 300 metres of the border have been listed. Next actions will be taken in this regard according to the situation, he added.

The ongoing clashes between the Myanmar Border Guard Police (BGP) and the Arakan Army on the Bangladesh-Myanmar border for the past one month have created panic among residents of the Tumbru border in Ghumdhum union of Naikhongchari upazila of Bandarban.

Many have left the area in fear and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has become stricter in the border area.

Commander of Teknaf-2 BGB Battalion, Lt Col Sheikh Khalid Mohammad Iftekhar, said, "We are ready to face any situation. BGB is in a strict position to prevent illegal infiltration and to ensure the safety of Bangladeshi citizens.
 

Top News

Ukhiya / Teknaf / Bangladesh-Myanmar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Millennials of Bangladesh: The generation that grew in democracy, neoliberalism and disparity 

10h | Panorama
Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

12h | Brands
Quartz Watches: The best of timeless pieces

Quartz Watches: The best of timeless pieces

12h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Visual representation is important to control our own narrative: Bangladeshi-born Pulitzer winner Fahmida Azim 

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kakbarak language school launches in Bangladesh

Kakbarak language school launches in Bangladesh

3h | Videos
Federer-Nadal: An example of arch-rivals

Federer-Nadal: An example of arch-rivals

4h | Videos
What will be the consequences of nuclear bombing in Ukraine?

What will be the consequences of nuclear bombing in Ukraine?

4h | Videos
Freshwater mangrove from Ratargul swamp

Freshwater mangrove from Ratargul swamp

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

2
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

6
FILE PHOTO: A customer pushes his shopping trolley in front of a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Saint-Herblain near Nantes, France January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD/File Photo
Bangladesh

French retailer Carrefour looks to expand business in Bangladesh