After Tumbru and Ukhiya, now sound of gunfire on Teknaf border

The sound of gunfire from inside the neighbouring country of Myanmar can be heard at the Hoikyong Kanjarpara border of Teknaf upazila in Cox's Bazar, after the recent gunfire heard near the borders of Tumbru in Naikhongchari upazila of Bandarban and Ukhia of the district, scaring people in the border villages.

Since Monday morning, the Kharangaguna and Ulubnia neighbourhoods of Hoikyong were shaken by the sound of heavy weapon and mortar shell fire, Maulana Noor Ahmad Anwari, chairman of Teknaf's Hoikyong Union Parishad, confirmed.

He added that 400 residents of the two villages are spending their days in fear.

Teknaf Upazila Executive Officer (Acting) Erfanul Haque Chowdhury said, "I got to know the news about the firing on the borders through the public representative. The higher authorities concerned have been informed."

People living within 300 metres of the border have been listed. Next actions will be taken in this regard according to the situation, he added.

The ongoing clashes between the Myanmar Border Guard Police (BGP) and the Arakan Army on the Bangladesh-Myanmar border for the past one month have created panic among residents of the Tumbru border in Ghumdhum union of Naikhongchari upazila of Bandarban.

Many have left the area in fear and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has become stricter in the border area.

Commander of Teknaf-2 BGB Battalion, Lt Col Sheikh Khalid Mohammad Iftekhar, said, "We are ready to face any situation. BGB is in a strict position to prevent illegal infiltration and to ensure the safety of Bangladeshi citizens.

