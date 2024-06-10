After Kenya, Tareque Muhammad to serve as next ambassador to Netherlands

The government has decided to appoint Ambassador Tareque Muhammad, the serving Bangladesh High Commissioner to Kenya, as the next ambassador of Bangladesh to Kingdom of the Netherlands.

He will be replacing Ambassador Riaz Hamidullah in this capacity, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.

Tareque Muhammad, a career diplomat belonging to the 18th batch of BCS (Foreign Affairs) cadre, joined Bangladesh Foreign Service in 1999.

Since February 2022, he has been serving as the high commissioner of Bangladesh to Kenya with concurrent accreditation to Tanzania, Uganda, Somalia and Rwanda.

In this capacity, he is also accredited as Bangladesh's representative to UN Environment Programme and UN Habitat.

During his diplomatic career, Tareque has served in Bangladesh missions in Madrid, New Delhi, Kathmandu and Yangon in different capacities. In Yangon, he was deputy chief of Bangladesh Mission.

Before arriving in Nairobi, he was serving as consul general of Bangladesh in Los Angeles.

Tareque has also experience of working as a director at the Secretariat of South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC) in Kathmandu. In the ministry, he held several important positions including that of the Director General of South Asia and South East Asia Wings.

Ambassador Tareque obtained a Master's Degree in International Studies from Leeds University, UK as a Chevening Scholar.

Earlier, he had obtained an MBA from Dhaka University's Institute of Business Administration. His first University degree was in Forestry and Environmental Science from the University of Chittagong.

Ambassador Tareque is married and blessed with two children.

In his spare time, he likes to read, travel and spend time with family.