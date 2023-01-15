After Fakhrul, Mirza Abbas now in hospital

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 January, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2023, 07:15 pm

File image
File image

BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas has been hosptialised hours after the party Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul was admitted to Evercare Hospital in the capital.

The top BNP leader was taken to the same hospital around 2:30pm Sunday (15 January), said the party Secretary on Health Affairs Dr Rafiqul Islam.

After being released from jail last week, Mirza Abbas developed health issues such as irregular heartbeat, cough, breathing difficulties and urinary problems, said Shamsuddin Didar, a member of BNP Chairperson's media wing.

Mirza Abbas is taking treatment under Dr Shahabuddin Talukder.

BNP Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was hospitalised on Sunday morning.

Mirza Fakhrul admitted to hospital

The Detective Branch of police picked up Fakhrul and Abbas from their respective homes late at night on 8 December.

The two were first taken to the DB office on Minto Road in the capital. The next day, they were arrested in Paltan police station case and sent to jail through the court.

They were released from the Keraniganj Central Jail on the evening of 9 January after a month of imprisonment.

Comments

