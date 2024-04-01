After a day of being ‘moderate’, Dhaka’s air quality back to being ‘unhealthy’

UNB
01 April, 2024, 10:25 am
Last modified: 01 April, 2024, 12:56 pm

After a day of being ‘moderate’, Dhaka’s air quality back to being ‘unhealthy’

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon

Pedestrians suffering amid air pollution in the city. File photo: UNB
Dhaka's air quality is in the 'unhealthy' zone this morning. With an air quality index (AQI) score of 142 at 9:00 am, Dhaka ranked 11th on the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality.

Thailand's Chiang Mai, Vietnam's Hanoi, Indonesia's Jakarta occupied the first three spots on the list, with AQI scores of 177, 164 and 161, respectively.

An AQI between 101 and 150 is considered 'unhealthy', AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be 'very unhealthy', while a reading of 301+ is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.

In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants -- Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

Air pollution consistently ranks among the top risk factors for death and disability worldwide.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, largely as a result of increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer and acute respiratory infections.

 

