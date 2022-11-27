After Bangladesh assisted Sri Lanka with $200mn, many countries made similar requests: PM

Bangladesh

UNB
27 November, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 04:05 pm

Related News

After Bangladesh assisted Sri Lanka with $200mn, many countries made similar requests: PM

UNB
27 November, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 04:05 pm
Photo: PID/UNB
Photo: PID/UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday shared that after helping Sri Lanka with currency swap, many countries communicated with her to get the same kind of assistance from Bangladesh.

"We have assisted Sri Lanka from our (forex) reserve. After that, I have received requests from many countries," she said.

The prime minister said this while delivering her introductory speech at the Secretaries' Committee Meeting, held at the PMO.

In May 2021, Bangladesh cleared a USD 200 million currency swap for Sri Lanka, to help boost its economy.

It was the first-ever loan to any country from Bangladesh, given under the currency swap agreement inked by Bangladesh Bank and the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, on August 3.

"Many government heads have called me and I have talked to them. I have described to them the ground reality. We are formulating our budget, taking budgetary support from other sources. At this time, it will not be possible for us to give any kind of assistance," she said.

She mentioned that it means many countries across the globe are facing forex reserve crisis.

"… We must practice austerity with urgency," she said.

Economy / Top News

PM Hasina / Sri Lanka / Forex reserve

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar

The beauty of slow fashion, the wizardry of Char women

6h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Le Reve launches their 2022 winter collection ‘Harmony’

5h | Mode
In addition to trade using land ports, there has been a beneficial shift in the cross-border transportation of goods through the railway interchange focal stations recently. Photo: TBS

What Covid-19 taught us about the potential of rail connectivity with India

6h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Done with deglobalization?

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Belittling Asian football days are coming to an end

Belittling Asian football days are coming to an end

50m | Videos
Iran's 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement gaining momentum in Qatar

Iran's 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement gaining momentum in Qatar

21h | Videos
Qatar makes history as first host to be eliminated from World Cup

Qatar makes history as first host to be eliminated from World Cup

22h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida- episode 2

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida- episode 2

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court