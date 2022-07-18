AFI scholarship winner Bangladeshi filmmaker Shayema raising fund to pursue fellowship

Bangladeshi filmmaker Rawyan Shayema has secured a $20,000 scholarship from the American Film Institute (AFI) to study cinematography at the prestigious institution. However, that amount will not cover the total required for her to attend the fellowship programme.

In a recent post on Facebook, Rawyan Shayema, urged people to fund her so she may pursue her passion and deliver world-class works.

"I can promise, since there is nothing left in life for me except making movies or working in movies; and in the last 13/14 years, this movie is at the center of everything — this is where I settled down, my life. And I am confident that I will do world-class work, the country will somehow be benefitted by my work in making good movies," her Facebook post in Bangla read.

She said if 5000 people each paid Tk2000, that will cover the total expenses.

The AFI is the world's top film school. Less than 1% of applications are accepted in the institution.