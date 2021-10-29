Affluent people must help make society more inclusive: Dr Anupam Sen

Affluent people must play their part to help create a more inclusive society by helping the disadvantaged people, said Ekushey Padak winner Sociologist Dr Anupam Sen.

Sen, who currently serves as the vice-chancellor of Premier University in Chattogram, said wealthy people have a huge responsibility towards society.

He was speaking on Friday as the chief guest of the district conference of Apex Bangladesh, a non-political and non-sectarian service and fellowship club.

"Our population has increased than the past and so has the amount of wealth. But even then, a vast number of people in our society struggle to have their basic human rights met. This is where the contribution of rich people can make a difference," Anupam Sen added.

Reminiscing the prosperous past of Bangladesh before colonisation, Sen said even though the region was exploited and deprived heavily during both the British and Pakistan periods, Bangladesh has succeeded to improve its economic condition.

He hoped the young generation will help move the country forward.

Apex Bangladesh's National President Nizam Uddin Pintu and National Vice President M Elias Jasim, gave a speech during Friday's event, among others.