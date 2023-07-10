Aedes larvae found in basements of most city houses

It was 10:50 on Sunday morning, the second day of Dhaka North City Corporation's month-long special anti-dengue drive. Executive Magistrate (Court-2) Mahbubul Hasan, who runs the mobile court, went inside house No. 478 of Road No. 5 of East Kazipara, Mirpur, and saw Aedes mosquitoes flying in the parking ground.

Although the name of the 9-story house is 'Steps Rose Heaven', the owner of the house could not do justice to the name. At least 10 places in the parking lot of the house have accumulated water, and Aedes mosquito larvae have been born.

North city officials accompanied by the executive magistrate entered the house and destroyed the breeding grounds of Aedes mosquitoes. However, the owner of the building was shocked after learning about the drive. Later, he came, and was fined Tk50,000.

Shortly after that, the anti-dengue team went inside an under-construction building, and fined its owner Tk40,000 after finding the presence of Aedes larvae in the water accumulated on top of a water tank.

Dhaka North and South city corporations reported that most Aedes mosquito larvae and habitats were found in basements and parking areas of residential buildings and under-construction buildings.

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) inspected 10,832 buildings and establishments in 10 areas on the second day of its month-long anti-dengue special drive on Sunday.

During the drive, the presence of Aedes mosquito larvae was in 115 establishments, while 7,265 mosquito breeding places were destroyed, and notice was given to 17 buildings. A total of Tk6.15 lakh was collected in fine in 16 cases due to larvae being found.

Dr Fazle Shamsul Kabir, Chief Health Officer of Dhaka South City Corporation, stated to TBS that the highest number of larvae is being found in basements of various buildings, including residential buildings and those under construction. Aedes larvae are also being discovered in people's bedrooms, as well as in water sources such as refrigerators and toilet buckets. Despite our efforts to raise awareness, the city dwellers remain uninformed. Increasing pesticide application alone will not suffice if the residents are not aware.

Dr Kabir emphasised that we are now resorting to imposing fines and penalties on individuals as a necessary measure. This is the only way to address the critical situation of dengue. If people become aware and prevent water stagnation, dengue can be brought under control within 15 days.

On Sunday, Dhaka North City Corporation Zone-4 also conducted a special drive in the East Kazipara area of Mirpur ward-14 as part of the special mosquito-killing drive. Executive Magistrate (Court-2) Mahbubul Hasan and Dhaka North city Deputy Chief Health Officer Colonel Md Golam Mostafa Sarwar were present during the drive.

Some of the building owners complained that the city corporation's mosquito workers do not spray larvicide and fogging inside their houses.

A residential building owner, Hazera Begum told The Business Standard, "City corporation staff do not come inside the lane and scatter medicine. They only go on the road".

Meanwhile, several houses were marked red and served with an ultimatum after the breeding ground of mosquito larvae was found.

Supervising the operation, Executive Magistrate (Court-2) of Dhaka North Mahbubul Hasan told The Business Standard, "We have deployed six teams in Kazipara as Aedes mosquito larvae were discovered in most of the houses in the area".

Earlier, 10,783 buildings were inspected on Saturday, the first day of Dhaka North City Corporation's anti-dengue campaign. Of them, mosquito larvae were found in 85 establishments in 10 areas, 7,685 mosquito breeding places were destroyed, and a fine of Tk 15.95 lakh was collected in 17 mobile court cases.

Highlighting Kazipara as a hotspot for mosquito breeding in North Dhaka, Dhaka North Deputy Chief Health Officer Colonel Md Golam Mostafa Sarwar Colonel Sarwar said, "Mosquito larvae have been found in a significant number of houses in this area. Given the volume of houses, it is not feasible to inspect each one individually. Therefore, we are actively raising awareness among residents and distributing informative leaflets".

Meanwhile, from Sunday, Dhaka South City Corporation has started a three-day special campaign in the second phase in 30 dengue-prone wards. A total of 99 houses and establishments were inspected, and a fine of Tk46,000 was realised on the first day.