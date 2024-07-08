Aedes larvae: Dhaka North fines Tk1.53 lakh to 9 building owners

Bangladesh

Dhaka North officials checking for Aedes larvae during an anti-mosquito drive in the capital on 8 July. Photo: UNB
Dhaka North officials checking for Aedes larvae during an anti-mosquito drive in the capital on 8 July. Photo: UNB

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) fined owners of nine buildings a total of Tk 1.53 lakh on Monday (8 July) after finding Aedes larvae during a mosquito eradication drive.

In the Mohammadpur area under Ward-33, a total of Tk1.05 lakh was imposed on three homeowners.

Dhaka North Executive Magistrate of Region 5, Md Abdur Rafiul Alam, conducted the drive.

Executive Magistrate Nashid Kaiser Riad fined two homeowners Tk20,000 in the Tejgaon area under Region-3. Mirpur Shah Alibagh area, a fine of Tk15,000 was imposed on the owners of two under-construction buildings.

In the Badda area under Region-10, the Regional Executive Officer and Executive Magistrate Nasima Khanam led the campaign, imposing a fine of Tk10,000 on one house.

In Uttara Sector 4 and 6 areas under Region-1, Executive Magistrate Md Nazmul Hossain imposed a fine of Tk3,000 on one house.

Additionally, regional executive officers conducted campaigns in other regions, and assistant health officers distributed leaflets and made public announcements in various places across the ten regions of the Dhaka North to raise public awareness about dengue control.

Dhaka North City Corporation / Bangladesh / anti-mosquito drive

