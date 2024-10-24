Shahabuddin's fate: Decision after discussions with political parties, says Advisory Council

The fate of President Mohammed Shahabuddin – whether he will remain in office or be removed – will be determined after discussions with various political parties, as decided at an Advisory Council meeting held on Thursday (24 October), chaired by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.

After the meeting, Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan told the media at a press conference that the government has started talks with political parties regarding the president's potential resignation.

She said the final decision will be based on the consensus reached during these discussions.

The demand for the president's removal is growing, she said. "Political parties must clarify their positions and decisions regarding whether the president will be removed or not."

When asked how long it would take to clarify the issue of the president's removal, she replied that it would depend on the decisions made by the political parties.

She added, "We do not want to put the cart before the horse. We aim to avoid rushing into a decision or delaying it unnecessarily."

When asked about which constitutional provision would govern the president's removal, she said, "We need to acknowledge that this government was formed through a public uprising. We must carefully consider whether all actions will be in accordance with the constitution."

Tensions escalated outside Bangabhaban on Tuesday as protesters demanded the president's resignation within 24 hours, following his comments on the documentation of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation letter.

At least five people were injured when law enforcement fired pellet bullets and sound grenades at demonstrators attempting to breach barricades.

Besides, the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement from a Shaheed Minar rally presented a five-point demand, which included the president's resignation within the week.

Earlier on 20 October, in an interview with the political magazine "Jonotar Chokh", President Shahabuddin said he did not have any documentary evidence of Hasina's resignation, drawing widespread debate and discussions.

Mixed reaction from parties

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has expressed opposition to Shahabuddin's removal, warning that it would lead to a constitutional crisis. BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed said after a meeting with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday that a vacancy in the presidency could delay elections.

In contrast, Motiur Rahman Akand, publicity secretary of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, on Thursday told TBS that the president has lost his right to remain in office. Jamaat's Amir, Shafiqur Rahman, echoed this sentiment, asserting that the president has violated his oath of office.

Andaleeve Rahman Partho, chairman of the Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP), told TBS that no political party wants the president's removal, the demand has emerged from the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

"The president himself has indicated that the matter is essentially a dead issue and insignificant. Given that he is not a political figure, I believe it would be inappropriate to create a constitutional vacuum based on his statements," added Partho.

Mizanur Rahman, general secretary of Gonoforum, said, "The constitutional provisions for presidential resignation are not in place, as currently there is no Speaker or National Assembly. We do not endorse any actions that could lead to a constitutional crisis."

Ahmed Abdul Kader, secretary general of the Khelafat Majlis, criticised the president for making conflicting statements about Hasina's resignation, implying that he can't evade allegations of breaching his oath, and demanded his immediate resignation.

Mahbubur Rahman, member of the advisory council of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), said the president has faced accusations of dual citizenship and corruption, suggesting that public sentiment does not support his continued presidency.

The Bangladesh Labour Party issued a statement on Thursday, saying that the president has undermined his moral authority by making contradictory statements about Hasina's resignation.

However, the party said a constitutional crisis is not desirable at this time.

Mostafizur Rahman Iran, chairman of the Labour Party, and Secretary-General Khandakar Mirazul Islam remarked that certain groups are attempting to create confusion in the situation to incite a constitutional crisis.

Sharif Nurul Ambia, president of the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasad), said that rather than pushing for the president's resignation, political parties should focus on addressing pressing national issues and facilitating elections through dialogue.

Bobby Hajjaj, chairman of the Nationalist Democratic Movement (NDM), said they will welcome whatever decision the current government makes regarding the president.

"We hope the matter will be resolved based on political consensus. If the government wishes to change the president, the constitution poses no obstacle," he added.

Hajjaj said if anyone attempts to destabilise the government by creating a constitutional crisis, his party will not hesitate to respond decisively.