Advisers Asif Nazrul, Nahid Islam sit with CJ amid calls for president's resignation: Sources

Amid calls from protesters at Bangabhaban for the resignation of President Mohammed Shahabuddin, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul and Information Adviser Nahid Islam held a meeting with Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed today (22 October).

The closed-door meeting was held for about 40 minutes at the chief justice's office around this evening, sources at the Supreme Court confirmed The Business Standard.

According to sources, the meeting included discussions on the issue of the demands for president's resignation and potential candidate to succeed him if he steps down.

After the meeting with the two advisers, the chief justice held a meeting with the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Director General (DG) of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner.

The IGP and DMP commissioner did not respond to The Business Standard's request for comment over the meetings.

Speaking to The Business Standard, on condition of anonymity, several officials in police headquarters and DMP headquarters hinted that the meeting discussed the security situation at Bangabhaban and Awami League's student wing Chhatra League's activities in recent days.

