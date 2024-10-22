Advisers Asif Nazrul, Nahid Islam sit with CJ amid calls for president's resignation: Sources

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 October, 2024, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 10:48 pm

Related News

Advisers Asif Nazrul, Nahid Islam sit with CJ amid calls for president's resignation: Sources

The closed-door meeting was held for about 40 minutes at the chief justice's office

TBS Report
22 October, 2024, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 10:48 pm
Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed (left), Law Adviser Asif Nazrul (centre) and Information Adviser Nahid Islam (right). Photo: UNB
Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed (left), Law Adviser Asif Nazrul (centre) and Information Adviser Nahid Islam (right). Photo: UNB

Amid calls from protesters at Bangabhaban for the resignation of President Mohammed Shahabuddin, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul and Information Adviser Nahid Islam held a meeting with Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed today (22 October).

The closed-door meeting was held for about 40 minutes at the chief justice's office around this evening, sources at the Supreme Court confirmed The Business Standard.

According to sources, the meeting included discussions on the issue of the demands for president's resignation and potential candidate to succeed him if he steps down.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

After the meeting with the two advisers, the chief justice held a meeting with the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Director General (DG) of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner.

The IGP and DMP commissioner did not respond to The Business Standard's request for comment over the meetings. 

Speaking to The Business Standard, on condition of anonymity, several officials in police headquarters and DMP headquarters hinted that the meeting discussed the security situation at Bangabhaban and Awami League's student wing Chhatra League's activities in recent days.
 

Top News

Asif Nazrul / Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Adviser Md Nahid Islam / Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

1d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

2d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

11m | Videos
Will the Russia-Ukraine war end if Trump becomes president?

Will the Russia-Ukraine war end if Trump becomes president?

1h | Videos
‘Resignation of the President is possible due to popular demand, even if it is not constitutional’

‘Resignation of the President is possible due to popular demand, even if it is not constitutional’

2h | Videos
Depression 'Dana' intensifies into cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal

Depression 'Dana' intensifies into cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal

3h | Videos