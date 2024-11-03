Adviser Nahid seeks cooperation to rehabilitate July-August uprising victim families

Bangladesh

BSS
03 November, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2024, 08:37 pm

Related News

Adviser Nahid seeks cooperation to rehabilitate July-August uprising victim families

If the government can overcome this successfully, the country will turn around and new doors of possibilities will open, he says

BSS
03 November, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2024, 08:37 pm
Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Adviser Md Nahid Islam. Photo: Collected
Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Adviser Md Nahid Islam. Photo: Collected

Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Adviser Md Nahid Islam today (3 November) called for cooperation in rehabilitating the families of those martyred in the July-August mass uprising and treating the injured.

The adviser made this call in separate meetings with the representatives of mobile phone operators Robi and Grameenphone at his office in Posts and Telecommunications Division, reads a ministry press release.

Nahid Islam, also the information and broadcasting adviser, mentioned that the interim government was going through a transition period, saying, "If the government can overcome this successfully, the country will turn around and new doors of possibilities will open."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He added, "If it is not possible then the country will go backwards."

The adviser said since the movement started centering employment, so generation of employment is the main goal of this interim government.

He called upon the mobile phone operators to reduce the mobile call rate and introduce unlimited internet packages, prioritizing the interests and demands of the youth.

Mentioning that now it is the appropriate time to work in Bangladesh, Nahid Islam said the interim government, which is supported by the people, is interested in doing any work that benefits the country and the people.

He also stated that the government is continuing its efforts to improve the telecommunication sector.

Grameenphone Chief Executive Officer Yasir Azman said at present an affable atmosphere is prevailing in the offices of telecommunication sector to say anything, which was not there in the past.

He added, "Anything can be told now and feedback is available, which is good indication for the telecommunication sector."   

Robi Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Rajeev Sethi said that in the last 15 years, various commission-based layers were created in the telecommunication sector, as a result of which mobile phone operators are depriving themselves of profits.

Robi Chief Corporate and Regulatory Officer Shahed Alam, Grameenphone Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Tanveer Mohammad and officials concerned were present in the separate meetings.

Top News

Adviser for the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Md Nahid Islam / Robi / Grameenphone

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

4h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

5h | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

1d | Wheels
Image: Huawei

HarmonyOS Next: Revival or the final nail in Huawei’s coffin?

1d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Voyager-1 woke up one and a half billion miles away

Voyager-1 woke up one and a half billion miles away

1h | Videos
Remittance inflow continues to rise year-on-year, hits $2.3b in October

Remittance inflow continues to rise year-on-year, hits $2.3b in October

3h | Videos
How is Jamuna Bank performing well?

How is Jamuna Bank performing well?

2h | Videos
India suffers their first whitewash in test at home in 24 years

India suffers their first whitewash in test at home in 24 years

4h | Videos