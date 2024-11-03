Adviser Nahid seeks cooperation to rehabilitate July-August uprising victim families

Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Adviser Md Nahid Islam today (3 November) called for cooperation in rehabilitating the families of those martyred in the July-August mass uprising and treating the injured.

The adviser made this call in separate meetings with the representatives of mobile phone operators Robi and Grameenphone at his office in Posts and Telecommunications Division, reads a ministry press release.

Nahid Islam, also the information and broadcasting adviser, mentioned that the interim government was going through a transition period, saying, "If the government can overcome this successfully, the country will turn around and new doors of possibilities will open."

He added, "If it is not possible then the country will go backwards."

The adviser said since the movement started centering employment, so generation of employment is the main goal of this interim government.

He called upon the mobile phone operators to reduce the mobile call rate and introduce unlimited internet packages, prioritizing the interests and demands of the youth.

Mentioning that now it is the appropriate time to work in Bangladesh, Nahid Islam said the interim government, which is supported by the people, is interested in doing any work that benefits the country and the people.

He also stated that the government is continuing its efforts to improve the telecommunication sector.

Grameenphone Chief Executive Officer Yasir Azman said at present an affable atmosphere is prevailing in the offices of telecommunication sector to say anything, which was not there in the past.

He added, "Anything can be told now and feedback is available, which is good indication for the telecommunication sector."

Robi Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Rajeev Sethi said that in the last 15 years, various commission-based layers were created in the telecommunication sector, as a result of which mobile phone operators are depriving themselves of profits.

Robi Chief Corporate and Regulatory Officer Shahed Alam, Grameenphone Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Tanveer Mohammad and officials concerned were present in the separate meetings.