Adviser Khalid urges Imams, imamate to be self-reliant 

Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain has urged the imams and imamate to self-reliant.

He said this while addressing the participants of imam training course at Imam Training Academy of Islamic Foundation in Chattogram's Pahartali today (1 November).

The adviser said many great scholars of Islam were businessmen in profession while Hazrat Abdur Rahman Ibn Auf was a successful businessperson of Medina.

"If the society of scholars moves forward in the way shown by them, they will be freed from dependence on others," the adviser said.

Md Ashrafuzzaman, Deputy Director of Chattogram Imam Training Academy presided over the function while Director of Islamic Foundation Borhan Uddin Md Abu Ahsan was present as special guest.

The religious adviser said, since its inception, Imam Training Academy of Islamic Foundation has been imparting training to Imams on correct recitation of Quran, tafseer, hadith, fatwa and Islamic succession law.

The adviser said there are various schemes for trained imams for doing business to become self-reliant. Small interest-free credit support from Imam-Muezzin Welfare Trust will be provided if financial support is required for the business, he said.

Khalid said it's not haram to do doing business, but increasing the price of products by creating artificial crisis or hoarding or giving the buyers less weight are haram.

"If scholars are involved in social business, the nation will be saved from haram." he added.