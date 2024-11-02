Adviser Hassan Ariff calls for unity among cooperatives

Bangladesh

BSS
02 November, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2024, 07:15 pm

Related News

Adviser Hassan Ariff calls for unity among cooperatives

National Cooperative Prize distributed among 10 winners on the occasion of the 53rd National Cooperatives Day

BSS
02 November, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2024, 07:15 pm
Local government Adviser AF Hassan Ariff addresses an event marking the 53rd National Cooperatives Day at the Department of Cooperatives in Agargaon, Dhaka on Saturday, 2 November, 2024. Photo: PID
Local government Adviser AF Hassan Ariff addresses an event marking the 53rd National Cooperatives Day at the Department of Cooperatives in Agargaon, Dhaka on Saturday, 2 November, 2024. Photo: PID

Calling for working together to strengthen cooperative movement in the country, Adviser to the Ministry of Local Govt, Rural Development and Cooperatives AF Hassan Ariff today (2 November) said unity was the driving force of the cooperative movement.

"The main purpose of cooperatives is to work together. But disputes over the issuance of membership of the cooperative is not desirable," he said while addressing the National Cooperative Prize distribution ceremony, organised to mark the 53rd National Cooperatives Day, at the Department of Cooperatives in Dhaka's Agargaon.

Seven cooperative societies and three people in different categories were given the award.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Ariff said there might have been a disagreement between the two persons but the dispute can be resolved within the framework of the existing cooperative law.

By no means, it is expected that there will be a conflict of interest in the cooperative, he added.

The adviser said the cooperative movement fails when the conflict among members finally goes to court. All misunderstandings must be removed through united efforts.

Women and Children Affairs and Social Welfare Adviser Sharmin S Murshid addressed the function as the special guest while Rural Development and Co-operatives Division Secretary Mosammat Shahanara Khatun was in the chair.

Department of Cooperatives Director General Md Shariful Islam gave the welcome address.

Top News

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Adviser AF Hassan Ariff / National Cooperatives Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Image: Huawei

HarmonyOS Next: Revival or the final nail in Huawei’s coffin?

21h | Tech
The fighters had experience in destroying Israeli warplanes. Photos: KM Badiuzzaman, a returnee fighter.

Meet the Bangladeshi volunteers who went to war for Palestine

1d | Panorama
Photo: Amlaki

Back to basics: A guide to natural and budget-friendly skincare

1d | Mode
PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

US presidential election: What if Trump declares early victory?

US presidential election: What if Trump declares early victory?

53m | Videos
Why are Indian origin voters turning away from Kamala?

Why are Indian origin voters turning away from Kamala?

2h | Videos
Krishna and Sabina aim for a dream match against Barcelona

Krishna and Sabina aim for a dream match against Barcelona

2h | Videos
US Presidential Election: Early Voting Record, Kamala Harris Leads

US Presidential Election: Early Voting Record, Kamala Harris Leads

3h | Videos