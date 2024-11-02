Adviser Hassan Ariff calls for unity among cooperatives

Local government Adviser AF Hassan Ariff addresses an event marking the 53rd National Cooperatives Day at the Department of Cooperatives in Agargaon, Dhaka on Saturday, 2 November, 2024. Photo: PID

Calling for working together to strengthen cooperative movement in the country, Adviser to the Ministry of Local Govt, Rural Development and Cooperatives AF Hassan Ariff today (2 November) said unity was the driving force of the cooperative movement.

"The main purpose of cooperatives is to work together. But disputes over the issuance of membership of the cooperative is not desirable," he said while addressing the National Cooperative Prize distribution ceremony, organised to mark the 53rd National Cooperatives Day, at the Department of Cooperatives in Dhaka's Agargaon.

Seven cooperative societies and three people in different categories were given the award.

Ariff said there might have been a disagreement between the two persons but the dispute can be resolved within the framework of the existing cooperative law.

By no means, it is expected that there will be a conflict of interest in the cooperative, he added.

The adviser said the cooperative movement fails when the conflict among members finally goes to court. All misunderstandings must be removed through united efforts.

Women and Children Affairs and Social Welfare Adviser Sharmin S Murshid addressed the function as the special guest while Rural Development and Co-operatives Division Secretary Mosammat Shahanara Khatun was in the chair.

Department of Cooperatives Director General Md Shariful Islam gave the welcome address.