Advertising Agencies Association of Bangladesh gets new executive committee

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 November, 2024, 10:30 am
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 10:36 am

Related News

Advertising Agencies Association of Bangladesh gets new executive committee

TBS Report
06 November, 2024, 10:30 am
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 10:36 am
Advertising Agencies Association of Bangladesh gets new executive committee

The Advertising Agencies Association of Bangladesh (AAAB) has announced the formation of its new 7-member executive committee, with Sanaul Arefeen as president and Syed Ahsanul Apon as general secretary.

The committee also includes Nazim Farhan Chowdhury as vice-president, Sarah Ali as treasurer, MA Maruf as joint secretary, and Meherun Nesa Islam and Dr Muhammad Risalat Siddique as members, reads a press release.

This new committee was unanimously approved during the recently concluded annual general meeting of AAAB, held in Banani. The event, which featured routine discussions, was attended by distinguished industry leaders such as Geeti Ara Safia Chowdhury, Sara Zaker, Kazi Wahidul Alam and Yusuf Hassan along with representatives from around 60 advertising agencies, both new and established. Presiding over the meeting was AAAB President Ramendu Majumdar, with General Secretary Muneer Ahmed Khan conducting the proceedings. The gathering commenced with a moment of silence to honor the martyrs of the anti-discrimination movement and to pay tribute to renowned figures in the advertising industry, Aly Zaker and Reza Ali.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The newly elected committee's primary focus will be on expanding membership, modernising the organisational framework, and broadening the scope of the advertising industry to include its various segments, reads the press release.

Since the independence of Bangladesh, the advertising landscape has continuously evolved to adapt to changing times, with many local agencies now promoting products and services on an international scale, particularly through digital platforms. The AAAB aims to strengthen the involvement of advertising agencies by incorporating fresh ideas from the younger generation, facilitating constructive discussions with government bodies, and accelerating efforts to enable Bangladeshi agencies to engage globally and generate foreign revenue.

Founded in 1978, the Advertising Agencies Association of Bangladesh (AAAB) invites the directors (owners) of any communication agency involved in TV, print, digital media, events, outdoor, activation, and other mediums to become members of the association, representing their respective companies.

Top News

Advertising Agencies Association of Bangladesh / committee

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

2d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

2d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

3d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Actress Shomi Kaiser has been arrested in the case of killing attempt

Actress Shomi Kaiser has been arrested in the case of killing attempt

1h | Videos
US presidential election: Donald Trump ahead early, Kamala Harris far behind

US presidential election: Donald Trump ahead early, Kamala Harris far behind

2h | Videos
Whether Trump or Kamala Wins, a Historic U.S. Presidency Awaits

Whether Trump or Kamala Wins, a Historic U.S. Presidency Awaits

8h | Videos
North Korea's missile drill ahead of the US election

North Korea's missile drill ahead of the US election

10h | Videos