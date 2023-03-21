Advance train ticket sale for Eid-ul-Fitr from 7 April

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 March, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2023, 08:36 pm

File Photo
File Photo

Bangladesh Railway will start selling advance train tickets from 7 April on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

A meeting was held in this regard at the capital's railway building on Tuesday (21 March).

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Railways is considering selling the tickets online to reduce the suffering of passengers.

"We discussed if the five-day advance tickets can be sold online. But the decision is not final yet. We will sit again tomorrow morning. The railways minister will announce the final decision in the press conference," said Additional Director General of Railways Sardar Shahadat Ali.

He said that such a proposal was made considering the suffering of passengers during Eid. Many people queue up for tickets from the day before.

Some return empty handed while others fall prey to harassment and fraud, he said adding, "This tends to stain the railways' reputation."

Besides, Railway Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan told the media on Tuesday that 10 special trains will be run during Eid.

Return ticket sales will start from 15 April, the minister disclosed.

