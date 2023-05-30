Advance train ticket sale for Eid-ul-Adha from 14 June

Bangladesh

TBS Report  
30 May, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 02:32 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Railway will start selling advance train tickets from 14 June to tackle the home rush on the occasion of the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha.

This time, the railway authority will stick to the complete online sales of train tickets through the Rail Sheba app like they did last Eid.

However, tickets sold this time will not be refunded.

The advance ticket sale of 24 June will begin on the 14th of the month. Subsequently, tickets for 25, 26, 27 and 28 June will be available on 15, 16, 17, and 18  June, confirmed Railway Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan.

Similarly, the sale of return tickets will start on 22 June. The advance return tickets for 2 to 6 July will be available on 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26 June respectively.

From the experience of Eid-ul-Fitr, it was apparent that the demand for train tickets bound for western parts of the country is relatively higher. While many westbound passengers couldn't bag their desired tickets, many eastbound train tickets remained unsold.

Besides, in order to reduce the pressure that falls upon the server, the railway ministry has decided to sell tickets for the eastern and western zones separately.

All inter-city train tickets will go on sale from 8am for the western region while for the eastern region, tickets can be bought commencing at 12pm.

According to railway sources, the non-refundable "standing tickets" will be sold at four counters.

Besides, weekends for all inter-city train services have been cancelled from June 24 till the eve of Eid.
 

