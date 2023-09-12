Adulterated baby food seized in Ctg

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 September, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2023, 10:47 pm

The Detective Branch (DB) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police busted a factory at Salimpur CDA residential area of Sitakunda upazila that was manufacturing adulterated baby food items under different brand names.

The DB team along with the officials of Bangladesh Safe Food Authority (BSFA) raided the factory on 12 September and seized a huge quantity of compromised food products, unauthorised chemicals, and a variety of machinery.

However, they could not arrest anyone involved in the illicit activity during the operation.

Sudipta Sarker, additional superintendent of DB, Chattogram, told Business Standard that some unscrupulous businessmen had long been producing adulterated baby food using unauthorised chemicals in subpar conditions at the factory.

"Acting on a tip-off, a team of DB Police raided the factory and seized 4,000 bottles of different types of mango drinks, litchi drinks, Tang orange powder, jelly, honey, and an assortment of chemicals and machinery that were being used to produce the adulterated food items. They did not have any authorisation either from BSTI or from any other government authority to produce such baby food," he added.

"The officials of BSFA highlighted that the manufacturing of baby food items with unauthorised chemicals could be gravely injurious for human health," Sudipta Sarker noted, adding that the factory has been sealed off and efforts are underway to apprehend those responsible for this heinous crime.

Earlier, on 21 August this year, the DB team seized 2,500 sacks of rotten poultry and fish feed from a factory in Banshbaria area of Sitakunda upazila.
 

