Administrative Service Assoc for action against those threatening to stop sending remittance

Administrative action should be taken against the expatriate Bangladeshis who are engaging in a smear campaign against the country and even threatening to stop sending remittances, President of the Bangladesh Administrative Service Association, a platform of the BCS cadres, has said.

Mostafa Kamal is also the senior secretary of the Shipping Ministry.

Addressing at a discussion organised in observance of the Public Service Day at Biam auditorium in the capital's Eskaton yesterday, he also called upon the officials of the public administration to speak out against those who are responsible for the ongoing volatile situation in the country.

"The whole country was under attack. Sitting abroad, many are spreading falsehood and campaigning against the country, and even threatening not to sending remittance… Administrative action should be taken against them," he said.

He said everyone in the administration is working for the development of the country.

Addressing as the chief guest, Public Administration Minister Farhad Hossain said people were killed in the recent unrest in the country over matters that were supposed to be settled in court.

"The structures which created trust among the people of the country that Bangladesh is moving forward have been destroyed," he said.

He also called for measures to protect big projects in the upcoming days.

The session was chaired by Senior Secretary of the Public Administration Ministry Mohammad Mesbah Uddin Chowdhury.